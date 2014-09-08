All set for Ganesh immersions today

Volunteers of the famous Dagdusheth Ganapati Trust give final touches to the special chariot made for Monday’s immersion procession. (Source: Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

As Pune gets ready to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh, the Pune police have geared up for the smooth passage of the immersion procession on Anant Chaturdashi that marks the conclusion of the 10-day festival.

A total of around 10,000 police personnel and officers and 4,000 college students trained as volunteers will be part of security arrangements for the processions which will be taken out at various places across the city.

Deputy commissioner of police (Special Branch) Shrikant Pathak said, “On the main procession routes, closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have been installed and a close watch will be kept through a control room. Vehicle checks will be carried out and nakabandi will be put in place at various points.”

Six teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) will be stationed in place at various points while Quick Response Teams (QRTs), teams from Rapid Action Force, Riot Control Force and Striking Force will be on the standby.

The processions will commence from 9.30 am and as they proceed from their Mandal pandals to the immersion points, various roads including arterial ones will be closed for traffic.

The police deployment will comprise 14 deputy commissioners of police, 39 assistant commissioners of police, 48 police inspectors, 265 assistant inspectors and sub-inspectors, 2,500 constables from the headquarters, 5000 constables from individual police stations, three battalions of State Reserved Police Force and 400 Home Guard personnel.

Watchtowers have been erected at important points for surveillance. Over 4,000 college students trained by the police will volunteer for the security arrangements.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Several arterial roads in the city will be closed for vehicular traffic on Monday to ensure smooth passage to the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Among the roads that will shut for traffic are parts of Laxmi Road from Nana Peth police chowkey to Tilak Chowk near Alka Cinema Hall, entire Tilak Road, entire stretch of Shivaji Road, part of Bajirao Road between Puram Chowk near Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya and Shaniwarwada, Kumthekar Road, N C Kelkar Road, part of Lal Bahaddur Shastri Road between Senadatta Peth police chowkey and Alka Cinema Hall, stretch of Jungli Maharaj Road between Balgandharva Rang Mandir and Khandojibaba Chowk, part of Karve Road between Nal Stop Chowk and Khandojibaba Chowk, stretch of Fergusson College Road between Fergusson College Main Gate and Khandojibaba Chowk and stretch of Bhandarkar Road from PYC Gymkhana to Good Luck Chowk and further to Natraj Chowk.

The Pune city traffic police has arranged for ambulances, emergency medical services with assistance from various social organisations. This year, 28 ambulances will be kept on standby at various points along the immersion procession.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App