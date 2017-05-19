All eyes on PCMC general body meeting today as nominations for co-opted corporators awaited

District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat

District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat and MP Amar Sable have scotched speculations that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will change the names of two nominations related to co-opted corporators. Their clarification has come on the eve of the civic general body meeting on Friday which is “slated to ratify” the nominations of two BJP leaders as co-opted corporators.

Bapat in fact is “going to ensure” that the two names are ratified by the civic general body meeting where the BJP enjoys a majority. Bapat himself will remain present at PCMC headquarters when the meeting will take place. “There is not going to be any change in regard to the two nominations. The Chief Minister has made the decision and it is final,” Bapat said..

Similarly, Sable who two days ago had met Fadnavis in Mumbai, said, “The CM has categorically told me that the three names that he had nominated as co-opted corporators will remain and there will not be any change in them.”

Fadnavis had nominated BJP leaders Babu Nair, Mauli Thorat and Moreshwar Shedge as co-opted corporators. Their names have been submitted to the PCMC commissioner who will initiate the ratification process in the civic general body meeting.

While the disgruntled BJP leaders are not opposing the nomination of Shedge, they are opposing the nominations of Nair and Thorat. Leaders like Raju Durge, Sujata Palande, Rajesh Pillay are in the front of their opposition to the two names.

The disgruntled leaders have said Nair and Thorat had worked against party candidates in the February civic elections. Both leaders have denied the allegations, saying that they can never imagine working against the party. Neither have any criminal record and are known for close rapport with grassroots workers.

MLA Laxman Jagtap and MLA Mahesh Landge, the two “architects” of BJP’s victory in PCMC, are reportedly upset over the denial of nominations to their close associates. Last week, several BJP leaders had created a ruckus at the party headquarters in Pimpri by raising slogans against MP Amar Sable and another BJP leader Sachin Patwardhan.

BJP leaders said Bapat has apparently been asked by Fadnavis to ensure that there are no hiccups and the ratification process takes place smoothly. The leaders said there is a fear that corporators supporting Jagtap and Landge might oppose the names and refuse to ratify them. “With Jagtap, you never know what will happen…He is capable of pulling off a coup. Therefore, the general body may spring a surprise, you never know,” said a BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

Jagtap had recommended the names of his close aides Sarang Kamtekar and Amar Moolchandani while Mahesh Landge had recommended his associate Yogesh Landge. Both were rejected by Fadnavis.

When contacted Thursday, Jagtap denied that there would be any problem regarding the ratification of the two names. “If there is a problem, it would be about mistakes in the nomination forms…otherwise there will be no problem. My recommendations have been rejected…whatever has happened has happened,” he said. PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar was not available for comment.

