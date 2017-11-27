Ajit Pawar gets a taste of Pune’s traffic jam, rides pillion

As the logjam continued, Ajit Pawar got down from his SUV and was ferried to the wedding venue by a party worker on his Activa As the logjam continued, Ajit Pawar got down from his SUV and was ferried to the wedding venue by a party worker on his Activa

After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was caught in Pune’s chaotic traffic conditions six months ago, it was the turn of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to travel by a two-wheeler after getting stuck in a traffic jam in Sus Road area on Saturday.

Pawar had to go through the travail just when he had returned from Karad where he spent the better part of the day for a party meeting. An exhausted Pawar, who had to attend a wedding in Balewadi area in the evening, got delayed after being caught in the seemingly endless traffic jam on Sus Road where vehicles were first completely stranded and then moved at snail’s pace.

“There was a heavy logjam at Balewadi Chowk as vehicles from Sus, Baner and Balewadi side landed at the same spot and remained stuck. As the logjam continued, Ajit Pawar got down from his SUV and was ferried to the wedding venue by a party worker on his Activa,” said Ravi Varpe, personal assistant to Ajit Pawar. Pawar had apparently two weddings of the relatives of NCP leaders to attend.

Varpe said Pawar was upset with the way the “apathetic attitude” of Pune Municipal Corporation, the traffic police and the state government was making Pune residents face the daily nightmare on roads.

