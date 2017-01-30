AIT adopts Khamgaon village in Junnar taluka

CITY-based Army Institute of Technology (AIT) has adopted Khamgaon village in Junnar taluka of Pune district.

The AIT has also launched various initiatives to create awareness about social issues under the National Service Scheme (NSS). A press release from the institute said a week-long camp was held from January 16 to 21.

During the camp, students’ day comprised morning exercise sessions with the villagers, followed by shram daan, or community work, on cleanliness of the village, repairing of internal roads and building a small bund for preservation of water.

AIT students also took to cleaning a nearby fort — Prasanna gad. Cultural events addressing social issues were also part of the camp.

The AIT team also organised a series of lectures by experts on subjects such as career planning, study habits and power-saving methods for high school students of Khamgaon.