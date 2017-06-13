Airport will open a new area for growth in Pune: Jayant Sinha

He added that the construction of the new airport will take at least six-seven years, as it includes acquisition of land and rehabilitation of those affected, which is a lot of work. He added that the construction of the new airport will take at least six-seven years, as it includes acquisition of land and rehabilitation of those affected, which is a lot of work.

UNION MINISTER for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said on Monday that the international airport planned for Pune in Purandar will open a new area for growth in the city.

Sinha was addressing a lecture on ‘It’s India’s turn now’ during the ‘Reinventing India’ series, organised by Pune International Centre.

“The land we have received from the Air Force will let us build a new parking area, and help in managing the traffic flow. It will also let us build a new terminal. I was very surprised when I learnt that Pune sees 25 per cent traffic growth every year. Currently, we have 6.8 million fliers per year and it’s expected that the number will touch 8 million by next year. We have to accommodate that kind of traffic and we should be ready for it,” he said.

He added that the construction of the new airport will take at least six-seven years, as it includes acquisition of land and rehabilitation of those affected, which is a lot of work.

“The new airport in Purandar, whenever it comes up, will open a new area for growth in the city. It has to be planned well, considering the warehouse, cargo management and other facilities that needed to be established along with it,” said Sinha.

Sinha also presented the statistics about India’s growing economy.

India’s Gross domestic product (GDP) is currently growing at seven per cent. If we look at it in the context of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), India’s economy is worth 9.5 trillion dollars. In the next decade, it will contribute 11 trillion dollars to the world economy.

According to Sinha, these statistics put India on par with many leading countries, including the United States of America and China.

Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, president, PIC, chaired the session. Pramod Chaudhari, president, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and Prashant Girbane, honorary director, PIC were also present on the dais.

A policy paper, titled ‘Make in India, Success Stories: Lessons Learnt’, was also released during the programme.

