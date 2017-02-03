Aiming to capture NCP bastion in Pimpri, BJP rattled by internal unease

Security beefed up outside BJP’s election office on Shirole Road on Thursday. Pavan Khengre Security beefed up outside BJP’s election office on Shirole Road on Thursday. Pavan Khengre

THE BJP, which is aggressively campaigning to capture the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) by displacing the reign of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has landed itself in trouble with two of its heavyweight leaders, MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge apparently not seeing eye-to-eye over fielding of candidates in civic panels with each of them apparently trying to pitch their own supporter. Compounding the problem, a BJP leader on Wednesday complained to the Chief Minister that the party was trying to field a candidate with a dubious record, adding further unrest.

Watch: International Powerboat Race Launch Dramatically Halted By JCB Trucks

Well before the poll bugle was sounded by the State Election Commission, both Laxman Jagtap, who is the president of BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit and Mahesh Landge, who represents Bhosari assembly constituency, had been asked by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis “to do everything possible” to ensure that the party comes to power in PCMC. At a function in Bhosari in December, the Chief Minister publicly said the party was relying heavily on the two leaders to ensure party’s victory in civic polls.

On Thursday, both the leaders rushed to Mumbai to meet party leaders, including the Chief Minister, apparently to discuss internal wranglings in the party. BJP sources said both the leaders were apparently told to quell the dissensions and get things in order quickly.

One of the major causes of unrest in BJP is the candidature of Sarang Kamtekar, who is among the six general secretaries of the party. Kamtekar is seeking ticket from Panel No 8 in Indrayani Nagar area. Kamtekar is considered close to Jagtap who has apparently asked the former to start campaigning.

However, another aspirant from the panel, Yogesh Sahane has also launched his campaign. Sahane belongs to Mahesh Landge’s camp.

With two BJP aspirants campaigning hard, there is confusion among voters over who the real candidate is.

Kamtekar said he had been asked to campaign in the panel as former MLA Vilas Lande’s son is likely to be fielded from the panel. “The party leaders have told me that it will be a big challenge and as general secretary of the party, I will have to prove my mettle,” he said. Kamtekar said it was true that there were two aspirants currently campaigning in his panel. “The party will take the call…things should be clear by tomorrow,” he said.

On Wednesday, BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad youth chief Ravi Landge sparked unease in the party after he shot off a letter to the Chief Minister complaining that the party was trying to field candidates with dubious records from Bhosari area. He threatened to contest as an independent if the party did not field the right candidates. “Yes, I have complained to the CM..,” he said. Besides, the BJP is also grappling with the ‘problem of plenty’ after it imported several leaders, including sitting corporators especially from NCP.

The ‘imported’ lot had been promised tickets for contesting the election. However, the ‘original’ BJP leaders, who are also the aspirants, have complained to the party leaders that their loyalty was not been honoured. “The party imported leaders from NCP whom we have been accusing of corruption. And now, the same people are being fielded. This is not only injustice to long-time party loyalists, but also shows the party in poor light,” said a senior BJP leader. Meanwhile, Jagtap and Landge said the problem over candidatures would be sorted out.