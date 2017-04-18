AIMIM corporator set to make it to PMC coordination panel

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made its entry into city politics after one of its candidate was elected a corporator in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections in February.

Now, the party’s corporator is set to make it to the coordination committee of political parties, to be set up by the civic administration.

AIMIM has so far failed to get representation in any of the civic committees. The party had contested the PMC elections for the first time in February and managed to win only one seat, with Ashwini Daniel Landge emerging victorious from Yerawada electoral panel.

In a proposal, to be tabled before the general body meeting on Tuesday, the civic administration has sought formation of a coordination committee.

The administration believes that the panel will play an important role in ensuring smooth functioning of the general body and other committee, as party leaders would take decision on proposals before they are tabled for discussion in other civic panels.

As per the proposal, the coordination committee would include select office bearers and leaders of political parties. It will have mayor as the chairperson and deputy mayor, chairpersons of standing committee and education board, Leader of the House, Leader of Opposition, along with leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena, MNS and AIMIM as its members.

“With just one corporator, AIMIM has less importance in the 162-member general body, but its stand would be important in the 10-member coordination committee,” said a civic official.

Any decision in the coordination committee meeting would be taken on the basis of majority and if there are differences the mayor would take the final decision, he added.

According to the proposal, the mayor would call the meeting atleast once a month. Also, the discussion during the coordination committee meeting will not be publicised.

