Ahead of Kharif: With increasing demand, dearth of certified seeds raises quality concerns

Just before the start of the kharif sowing, concerns are being raised over the availability of certified soybean seeds. With only 30-35 per cent of the available seeds being of the certified nature, farmers and industry experts feel this will have an impact on the productivity of the crop this season.

Seeds that grow under the supervision of certification agencies pass through stringent quality tests and are sold in the market as “certified seeds”. Meanwhile, quality of the seeds that are sold as “truthful” is only assured by the producer. Farmers, understandably, prefer certified seeds.

The dearth of certified seeds comes at a time when the country, at large, is looking for an overall increase in soybean acreage. It is expected that area under the oilseed will increase 10-15 per cent in the kharif season from last year’s 101.561 lakh hectares. Industry sources said better prices for soybean since October and the pink bollworm attack in cotton crop could be attributed to Maharashtra farmers diverting towards the oilseed. Similarly, growers of urad, moong and maize are expected to go for soybean, too, given the lesser remunerations fetched by other crops. It is estimated that around 10-12 lakh tonnes of soybean is available for sowing purposes.

However, only 30-35 per cent of the available seeds are certified. Manoj Agarwal, director of the Maharashtra Oil Extractors Private Limited, said most of the seed companies have shied away from production given the dismal prices fetched by the crop over the last two years. Majority of the seed producers, industry sources said, were located in Madhya Pradesh with hardly any multinational companies (MNC)s in the play.

A senior industry official said government policies were affecting the local players. With a paucity of certified seeds, Agarwal said its impact on productivity could be evident in the coming season. Dr M S Gholap, director (inputs) of the Agriculture Department, said Maharashtra would require about 10-12 lakh quintals of soybean seeds. “We have ample seed available,” he said.

Asked about the availability of certified seeds, he said they have sent out instructions for farmers to buy seeds only from notified companies. “Around 40-50 per cent of the seeds are produced by either the Maharashtra State Seed Corporation Limited (Mahabeej) or the National Seed Corporation Limited, remaining is cornered by private markets,” he added. Truthful seeds are easily traceable and companies can face prosecution in case of seed failure.

