Aghast at govt plans ‘against environment’, civil groups & local residents team up to save Pune

A group of prominent Pune residents and civil society organisations on Friday joined forces to launch the Green Pune Save Pune Movement (GPSPM), which seeks to protest several decisions taken by the state government “against the environment”.

The government decisions include plans to build staff quarters at the Empress Garden, de-reserving land inside the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and allowing housing projects in ‘Green Zones’, among others.

“… If the decisions are implemented, the green cover of the city is going to decrease, so a joint campaign is being launched to protest against them,” said Rajya Sabha MP and city NCP chief Vandana Chavan.

The movement will include collecting signatures from local residents and a missed call campaign to garner public support against the planned steps, said Chavan. The protest would be intensified unless the state government reversed the decisions, she said.

Environment activist Sarang Yadwadkar said last year, the state Housing Department had issued a notification, allowing housing projects to come up in ‘No Development’ or ‘Green Zones’ across the state.

“The state government has also taken away 4.25 acres from the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and allotted more than 10 acres from the Empress Garden for staff quarters. An online petition against the decision on Empress Garden has received more than 30,000 signatures from local residents in just a few days,” he said.

The Empress Garden was developed by the British in 1835 on a 60-acre land, but later on, some of the land was used for other purposes, said its honorary secretary Suresh Pingale. “Currently, the garden is sprawled across a 39-acre plot, but the state government plans to construct highrise buildings, to provide staff quarters for senior officials,” said Pingale. The construction, he said, was bound to affect the rich biodiversity of the garden.

Satish Khot of the National Society for Clean Cities said two plots of land, reserved for the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, have been de-reserved. “No reason has been given for de-reserving the lands… any construction in the area would lead to problems for the sanctuary,” he said.

Yadwadkar said the state government plans to construct 100-feet wide roads on the riverbed, and has also decided to build concrete embankments on both sides of the river, to secure land for commercial development under the Riverfront Development Project.

He said they were against the riverfront development project of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as it would “create serious problems in the future”. “The PMC is trying to replicate the Sabarmati model, which was a complete failure… the civic body should have worked towards rejuvenation of the river, rather than development of the riverfront…,” said the activist.

Town planner Aneeta Gokhale Benninger alleged that the state government and the civic body were “focussing on land monetisation”. “They want to make money from the land and we have to fight against the concept of land monetisation…,” she said.

Rajya Sabha MP Anu Aga appealed to all local residents to participate in the campaign and garner as many signatures as possible from their localities.

A similar campaign in 2015 had forced the state government to notify the Bio-Diversity Park (BDP) as a reserved area despite opposition from certain quarters.

Appeals and signature forms for the movement can be downloaded from http://greenpunesavepunemovement.wordpress.com. To register their support, local residents can also give a missed call at 02071177161.

