After warmer winter in first half of December, minimum temperatures drop across state

The first fortnight of December may not have ushered in an intense winter, thanks to Cyclone Ockhi and the atmospheric disturbances it caused, but cold days are all set to return to Maharashtra.

The minimum temperatures across most regions in the state, barring Konkan, have begun to drop since the beginning of the week, with night temperatures dropping to 15 degrees Celsius. Scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said this trend was going to continue in the coming days.

Explaining why December has been relatively warm this year, an IMD official said, “Ever since the cyclone dissipated, some moisture remnants had caused a spike in the temperature as well as humidity levels over western regions. At some places, the minimum temperature had crossed 20 degrees Celsius.”

However, the influence of clearer skies and strong western disturbances will help bring back the chill in the air, suggested Met officials.

Some of the cities which experienced cold conditions on Wednesday were Nashik (11.6 degrees Celsius), Satara (13.0 degrees Celsius), Mahabaleshwar (13.6 degrees Celsius), Pune (13.8 degrees Celsius) , Jalgaon (14.4 degrees Celsius), Nagpur and Ahmednagar (15.1 degrees Celsius), Aurangabad (15.4 degrees Celsius) and Sangli (16.6 degrees Celsius).

The forecast issued on Wednesday also suggested that Pune’s night temperatures will fall further in the coming days, and it is expected to fluctuate between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius till the middle of next week.

But the day temperature will remain high — hovering around 30 degrees Celsius — as clear skies would lead to sufficient land heating, making the days warmer, said weather forecasters.

The IMD has warned that stronger coldwave conditions are going to prevail over Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat from December 16, which will have greater influence over central India regions, particularly Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and adjoining Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

