After using tech to help grape farmers, entrepreneur invited to UN event

The upcoming symposium on ‘agroecology’, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, will see representation from Maharashtra. Samir Pandit, director of the Nashik-based Rta Technologies, has been invited to the international symposium in Rome to present his work, which uses technology to create better ways of marketing and ecosystems for grape farmers in the Nashik region.

Based out of the largest grape growing region in the country, Pandit’s company has developed Grape Mundo – an app which guides grape farmers to produce residue-free grapes fit for export markets. The app, which can be downloaded free from Google Play Store, helps farmers to time their inputs so as to get residue-free bunches. The presence of chemical residue in grapes is a major impediment, which prevents farmers from exporting their produce given the strict Minimum Residue Limit (MRL) specified by European countries. Farmers make more money exporting grapes than they would make in domestic markets.

The company has also developed an online platform, ‘Best Grapes’, which allows farmers to directly market their produce. The app is being used by over 7,000 farmers. Pandit said a special feature has been added this year, which allows farmers, exporters and traders to search, identify and interact directly on the platform. Pandit’s work was selected to be presented at the symposium from among 133 entries from 52 countries, he said. “Our system helps in building an ecosystem for sustainable and precision grape farming,” he said. The app and the platform allow farmers to build capacity, access newer markets and minimise their environmental footprint. Grape Mundo, Pandit said, uses the knowledge base developed by Krishi Bhushan-awardee Vasuden Kathe.

Pandit and his team had submitted their entry for the symposium early in December. The Second International Symposium on Agroecology will be held in Rome from April 3. Pandit has also been selected as one of three speakers at a panel discussion to be organised by the International Agri Food Network and held simultaneously with the agroecology symposium.

