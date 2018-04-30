After Shiv Sena leaders’ murder, 2 NCP workers killed

LESS than a month after two Shiv Sena leaders were killed in Ahmednagar, two workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Jamkhed, were murdered by four to five men who allegedly opened fire on the duo on Saturday evening. Preliminary probe has revealed that the incident was a fallout of a dispute the duo had with some people over putting up political flex boards.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Ambadas Ralebhat (30), a former secretary of the Ahmednagar district unit of the NCP’s youth wing, and Rakesh Arjun Ralebhat (25), Yogesh’s relative and a party worker. The incident took place around 6.30 pm outside an eatery on Beed Road in Jamkhed town, around 170 km from Pune city. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Karjat Division) Sudarshan Munde said: “A complaint filed by Yogesh Ralebhat’s brother and our subsequent probe suggest that four to five assailants who came on bikes and whose faces were covered opened fire on Yogesh. As Rakesh got up to stop the assailants, he, too, was shot at. The two were shot in the chest.”

The police said that while Yogesh was hit by six bullets, Rakesh was hit thrice. The assailants fled the spot. Some of those present at the eatery took the duo to a hospital in Jamkhed. But as their condition worsened, they were taken to a government hospital in Ahmednagar, where they were declared dead. The police have found nine bullet casings and one live cartridge from the crime scene. Munde said: “The complainant has said that Yogesh and Rakesh had a dispute with some people over putting up political flex boards over a year ago. Since then, there has been frequent fights between them and the group. However, no case has been registered in connection with any of the fights. As part of probe, we are investigating other possible motives as well and a search for the suspects has been launched.”

In the FIR, Yogesh’s brother Krushna has named one Govind Datta Gaikwad as a suspect. The identities of the other three-four people have been ascertained by the police. Ranjan Kumar Sharma, the superintendent of police, Ahmednagar, said 15 police teams comprising 15 officers and 75 policemen have been formed and an additional force of 200 personnel has been deployed in the area as precautionary measure. Markets in Jamkhed town remained shut for most of the day on Sunday.

Newly-appointed state NCP president Jayant Patil said in Pune: “Maharashtra has never seen such political murders in the past. It is for the first time that murders with political motives are happening with such frequency. I had hoped that the, Home Ministry would take strong measures to tackle the law and order situation in Ahmenagar. But it hasn’t happened. We condemn this in the strongest terms.”

About three weeks ago, two Shiv Sena leaders, Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Thube, were killed at Kedgaon in Ahmednagar by bike-borne assailants. The police have booked a total of 30 persons, including three sitting members of the legislative Assembly, along with some local political leaders, in connection with the murders.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App