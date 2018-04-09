After several complaints, more washrooms for Pune airport

With increasing number of passengers and flights, people have been demanding more washrooms at the terminal. With increasing number of passengers and flights, people have been demanding more washrooms at the terminal.

Following a spree of complaints by fliers about unclean and insufficient washrooms, the Pune airport administration has opened 11 toilet blocks at the terminal’s security hold, departure and arrival areas. Of the new toilet blocks, five are for men, three for women and three for the differently-abled. With increasing number of passengers and flights, people have been demanding more washrooms at the terminal.

“We have constructed five toilet blocks for gents, three for ladies and three specially-designed toilets for those with special needs. Apart from this, renovation for a gents’ toilet, two ladies toilets and one toilet for the differently-abled is on and we plan to complete it by April 30,” said Ajay Kumar, the Pune airport director.

Last month, the airport authorities had opened up a new security hold area on the first floor of the terminal to provide comfortable sitting space for fliers. The area, measuring 475sqm, was added after shifting the offices of the airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It is second security hold area for passengers and has increased the sitting capacity of the security hold area to 2,400.

Officials said the administration is focused on improving cleanliness and hygienic on the premise. The toilets, which were in a dilapidated condition, were renovated.

In the first batch, toilet blocks in the departure area were redeveloped and put to operation in January this year. Following that, toilets for men and differently-abled visitors were added at the old arrival area. The washrooms are equipped with aerators to conserve water.

In August 2016, Jayant Sinha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation (MSOCA) was in Pune and he had highlighted the need to improve the situation of the washrooms at the terminal.

He had reportedly instructed the airport administration to increase the number of washrooms and maintain high level of cleanliness.

