After SC ban: As Pune hotels run dry, excise dept may lose 50 per cent revenue

The state excise department may face a staggering 50 per cent loss in revenue, as almost 1,600 out of the 2,500 licensed establishments serving alcohol in the city have run dry. Pune district usually collects Rs 1,600 crore as revenue from sale of liquor; now, officials fear that the revenue amount may fall to Rs 800 crore.

The Supreme Court’s decision to ban the sale and consumption of alcohol within 500 metres of state and national highways has led to the closure of many hospitality establishments, both in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. State excise officials pointed out that Pune has 35 minor state highways, two major state highways, four national highways and the Expressway.

To implement the Supreme Court’s order, a special committee was formed to measure the distance of the establishments from the highways. The state excise department, police and the district collectorate ensured that all the marked establishments stopped serving liquor. Nine five-star properties are also in the list of the 1,600 establishments which have stopped serving alcohol.

Confirming that nearly 1,600 establishments had stopped serving alcohol, Manoj Varde, superintendent of state excise department, Pune, said that other than revenue from sale of liquor, the district also collected approximately Rs 50-60 crore from license fees, as establishments have to pay Rs 6 lakh to avail an excise license. “We will have to refund the fee of those establishments which lose their license,” he said.

Varde said 15 days have been given to the establishments to put forward their objections.

According to senior officials of the state excise department, the problem stemmed from an oversight by the Public Works Department (PWD), and the failure of the civic bodies to follow up on due procedure. The 35 minor state highways includes roads like Aundh Shelarwadi Road, Chandan Nagar Magarpatta Road, Swargate to Solapur Highway Road, and Nigdi-Katraj Road, among others.

The PWD had failed to denotify these roads and issue a government resolution to the same effect. These roads, while originally built by the PWD, have been handed over to the local bodies for all practical purposes. Over the years, the local bodies had maintained them and used these roads to sanction building plans. It is learnt that the PWD had called for a meeting to resolve the matter at the earliest.

