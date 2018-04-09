After round table conference: Maratha organisation sets May 8 deadline for CM, threatens agitation

Leaders of the Maratha Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti at the conference. Express Leaders of the Maratha Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti at the conference. Express

THE MARATHA Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti has given an ultimatum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to fullfil its demands by May 8 failing which it will take out “Thok Morchas” and not “Mook Morchas.” The members have also said ministers will not be allowed to visit parts of the state if their demands were not fulfiled.

At a round table conference of several Maratha organisations held in Kolhapur on Saturday, the Samiti passed five resolutions, including one “complimenting” the Chief Minister for causing fissures among Maratha leaders and “successfully” breaking their agitation by making empty promises. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis deserves to be complimented for successfully breaking the agitation of Maratha community by weaning over some Maratha leaders and having his way,” the resolution stated.

Aba Patil, president of the Pune unit of Maratha Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, said they were gearing up for another agitation as they expected that the government will do little by May 8. “This time, we will take out silent marches. We are planning aggressive marches and the government will come to know about our aggression when we take out the marches. We kept silent, took out dignified and non-violent marches. It did not have any impact on the government,” he said, adding that ministers will not be allowed to visit their respective areas if their demands are not fulfilled.

One of the resolutions passed at the conference was scrapping of Annasaheb Patil Vikas Mahamandal that was set up for extending financial help to students from the Maratha community.

“The Mahamandal should be dissolved. It has done nothing to help Maratha students. We have been demanding that the Mahamandal should give 40 per cent subsidy as financial assistance… But the government has stipulated that a student should take loan and pay the interest for one year, which will be refunded by the Mahamandal. This is not acceptable,” the resolution said.

The organisation criticised parties like the Congress and the BJP, which demanded that a review petition be filed against the Supreme Court ruling in the Atrocities Act case. “One of our key demands was met by the highest court of this country, the Supreme Court. We had been maintaining that the lives of innocent persons were being wrecked by false complaints lodged under the Atrocities Act. The Supreme Court has exactly mentioned the same in its ruling. However, parties like Congress and BJP called for filing review petition by the government.

“We strongly protest against such parties,” another resolution said. The demand that Marathas should be given 16 per cent reservation in jobs, like in Tamil Nadu, remains the top agenda. The samiti said till the court gives its verdict, the government can start implementing the 16 per cent quota plan as is being done in Tamil Nadu.

The representatives demanded that government construct hostels for Maratha students like it did for students of other communities. “Till the government constructs hostels, Maratha students should get a scholarship of Rs 40,000 to 50,000 – both rural and urban students,” Patil said.

Leaders of the Maratha Sangarsh Samiti said the organisation was formed in 2006, much before the Maratha Kranti Morcha. “We were also part of the Maratha Kranti

Morcha. Both organisations are voicing demands of the Maratha community in their own ways,” a leader of the samiti said.

A Maratha Kranti Morcha leader said the community is a picture of disunity.

“There is a game of one-upmanship being played out. Each one is trying to claim credit for fighting for the community,” the leader said.

