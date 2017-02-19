Miscommunication or empty chairs? After reaching venue, CM Fadnavis cancels rally

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a rally in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a rally in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cancelled his rally here Saturday afternoon after reaching the venue. While Fadnavis tweeted that he cancelled the meeting due to “miscommunication of time of rally”, others say the empty chairs which greeted the chief minister might be the reason for the abrupt exit.

Fadnavis was supposed to address a rally at the New English School ground on Tilak Road as part of his last leg campaign for the Pune Municipal Corporation polls. The school is situated in the Sadashiv Peth area of Pune, which is a traditional stronghold of the BJP.

The chief minister was supposed to address the public meeting at 2 pm and had reached the venue on time. However, the venue which could accommodate around 2,000 to 3,000 people, wore a deserted look with most of the chairs empty.

After waiting for a few minutes, the chief minister left the venue and tweeted, “I have cancelled my public meeting at Pune due to miscommunication of time of rally. I regret for the same. Heading towards Pimpri.” Soon, the social media erupted over the incident. The propensity of people from peths to have a siesta between 1 and 4 pm is a standing joke among Puneities.