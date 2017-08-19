After positive response from residents PMRDA to go ahead with Mahalunge township first

Kiran Gitte Kiran Gitte

PUNE Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to move ahead with the measurement of the land for the Mahalunge township development plan after receiving positive response from the residents of the village with whom the officials held first rounds of talks Friday.

PMRDA was planning to develop Mahalunge township as a model for total 20 townships that it aims to develop along the proposed ring road around Pune. The Mahalunge township aims to develop a total of 719 acre land belonging to 800 villagers.

Initially, a joint township with neighbourliness Mann called Mahalunge-Mann Township was planned. However, due to some legal issues with Mann area, the PMRDA has decided to go ahead with Mahalunge plan first and promised to release the draft development plan within three months.

Estimated worth of the proposed project that would come up near the IT hub of Hinjewadi was around Rs 1,000 crore, with the government investing about Rs 250-300 crore from its own funds to build roads, power substations, and water supply among others.

On Friday, the PMRDA officials held meeting with about a hundred villagers. PMRDA chief Kiran Gitte said they received positive response from the landowners.

“We are aware that there will be some issues that will come up but we are going to resolve them. Today, there were some people who asked what if they decide to not participate in the scheme. We told them that their land will remain as a green zone and there’s no compulsion to participate in the scheme,” said Gitte.

He said that regulations for the scheme will be flexible so as to accommodate the needs of individual township.

“The subrules will be custom made for every scheme so that needs of that particular areas and scheme is addressed,” said Gitte.

He said the PMRDA plans to complete all the 20 townships in a period of three years. The plan is based on a model developed in Gujarat, official said, which proposes a “win-win situation” for both the land owners as well as the government.

