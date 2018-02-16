After lying vacant for years, heads to 11 SPPU chairs appointed

SPPU has appointed the heads of 11 academic chairs that had been lying vacant for months, and in some cases, years. SPPU has appointed the heads of 11 academic chairs that had been lying vacant for months, and in some cases, years.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has appointed the heads of 11 academic chairs that had been lying vacant for months, and in some cases, years. The chairs are meant for promoting studies and building a body of research around the philosophy or thinking of eminent personalities or in a specialised subject. The university administration had come under severe criticism in the past as on one hand, the SPPU has sent proposals to the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking for the establishment of new chairs, and on the other hand, the existing academic chairs with rich endowments have been lying vacant.

In the past three decades, at least 19 chairs have been instituted at the university in the name of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule, Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe, Sant Namdev, Sant Dnyandev, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Sant Tukaram and others, which are assigned the task of promoting research and studies in various subjects related to the personality and his or her ideology. Most of the chairs had been lying vacant since the administration was yet to decide the criteria for appointment to these chairs. But the issue seems to have been sorted out, with the SPPU administration announcing the names of 11 experts, appointed to head the 11 chairs at the university.

In a press release, the SPPU administration conveyed the following appointments: Dr Sunil Dadoji Bhadange to head the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe chair , Dr Mukunda M Tapkir to head Padmashree Vikhe Patil chair, Sant Tukaram chair to be headed by Dr Abhay Tilak, Sant Dnyandeo chair to be headed by Dr Mukund Datar, Sant Namdeo chair to be headed by Dr Sadanand More, Mahatma Phule chair to be headed by Dr Vishwanath Shinde, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar academic chair to be headed by professor Gopal Guru, Bank of Maharashtra Energy Studies chair to be headed by Dr Kiran Deshpande, Lokmanya Tilak chair to be headed by Dr Shashikant A. Katre, Shantanurao Kirloskar chair to be headed by Dr Captain C M Chitale and the D S Savkar chair to be headed by Dr Captain Sanjay Shankar.

“New guidelines and criteria were being worked upon, for which several committees were set up in the past. Finally, the appointments have been made. The appointments have been made for a period of one year. Now, we hope to see some robust research and new direction from these subject matter experts,” said Vice-Chancellor Dr N R Karmalkar.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App