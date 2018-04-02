After lizard in food, Savitribai Phule Pune University to overhaul canteen

A swanky new canteen building, decentralised kitchens, a functional mess in every hostel complex and a cap on the maximum number of students allowed to be served at the refectory: these are some of the points on the to-do-list of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), as it plans a complete overhaul of the food and mess facilities on campus.

The SPPU’s decision comes after the university administration received several complaints about the poor quality of food. Recently, a lizard was found in the food served to a student at Adarsh canteen, following which the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) ordered the three canteens to remain shut for a limited period, while it inspected the facilities.

The FDA had expressed concerns about the standard of hygiene in the mess facilities. SPPU VC Dr N R Karmalkar said the process of setting up a new canteen will not take too much time. “A two-storey canteen is already being built at the new social sciences building… the canteen is large and I am thinking of shifting the Aniket canteen there. I visit the site every few days… I think within two to three months, it will be completed,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App