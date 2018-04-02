After lizard in food, Savitribai Phule Pune University to overhaul canteen

Presents Latest News
The FDA had expressed concerns about the standard of hygiene in the mess facilities. 

Written by Alfiya Khan | Pune | Published: April 2, 2018 4:13 am
A swanky new canteen building, decentralised kitchens, a functional mess in every hostel complex and a cap on the maximum number of students allowed to be served at the refectory: these are some of the points on the to-do-list of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), as it plans a complete overhaul of the food and mess facilities on campus.

The SPPU’s decision comes after the university administration received several complaints about the poor quality of food. Recently, a lizard was found in the food served to a student at Adarsh canteen, following which the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) ordered the three canteens to remain shut for a limited period, while it inspected the facilities.

The FDA had expressed concerns about the standard of hygiene in the mess facilities. SPPU VC Dr N R Karmalkar said the process of setting up a new canteen will not take too much time. “A two-storey canteen is already being built at the new social sciences building… the canteen is large and I am thinking of shifting the Aniket canteen there. I visit the site every few days… I think within two to three months, it will be completed,” he said.

Apr 02