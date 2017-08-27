After 24 years of service, Pune teacher to get National Award

Nandkumar Sagar Nandkumar Sagar

An ISO certification, projectors and e-learning in all classrooms, mobile tabs for every 10th standard student might seem like a far-fetched idea for a modest school in the rural part of Pune district. But it is this transformation, made possible through mostly public funds at Shree Shivaji Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Jijamata High School and Junior College in Jejuri, that could have been the reason behind principal Nandkumar Sagar receiving the honour of the “National Award to Teachers”.

The award would be handed over by the President of India on September 5 in New Delhi. Though Sagar is not the only teacher from the district to receive the honour as at least five teachers are set to receive it from Pune, the names of the other four were not clear until Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, 48-year-old Sagar, who has been a teacher for the last 24 years, recalled his initial days when he joined the school as an art teacher, when the school ran from 6-7 small rooms on the premises of a temple.

“In 1998, I took over as principal and since that year itself, we started the work on a new school building. Our school trust gave some money, but we realised that it wouldn’t be enough so we turned to the public. The locals saw that the teachers were working hard to maintain quality of education so they started supporting us. Initially, it was a one-storey structure, but then as more students started getting enrolled, we kept adding floors and till today, the project cost is Rs 1.5 crore. When I took over as principal, we had a total of 74 students. Today, in secondary section alone, I have 1,103 students and another 627 in primary section,” he said.

However, the headmaster claimed that the transformation didn’t stop here. “All the classrooms in our school are digital. We have e-learning everywhere, which was supported through public participation and Rotary Club. We have a well-equipped library, a gymnasium for students, a state-of-the art laboratory.

The Kirloskar Foundation gave us Rs 15 lakh to build new toilets for girls and boys which are also equipped with changing rooms and sanitary napkin disposal systems. All of this has come with the help of money through public funds and corporates, to which we had appealed and our trust supplemented funds in each project,” said the teacher who has received 24 awards till date.

Being an arts teacher himself, Sagar says he knows the importance of co-curricular activities with academics. His school not only lays emphasis on learning various arts but has three sports teachers in it’s staff of 29 teachers. “At least 17 students from our school have played at national level. In fact one of our students is currently playing in the Under-19 mens cricket team for India,” he said.

