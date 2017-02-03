Advantage Pune, as organisers all game to host Davis Cup after 43 years

The event will see Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group tie between India and New Zealand at Mhalunge Balewadi Sports Complex. Rajesh Stephen The event will see Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group tie between India and New Zealand at Mhalunge Balewadi Sports Complex. Rajesh Stephen

FOR THE next three days starting today – February 3 to 5 – the tennis enthusiasts in the city are an experience like never before. The fact that the city is witnessing the prestigious Davis Cup after a gap of 43 years makes the event all the more special. Organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) along with PMC and PCMC, the event will see Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group tie between India and New Zealand, will take place at Mhalunge Balewadi Sports Complex. Talking about the arrangements made at Balewadi Sports Complex for the highly-anticipated sports event, Tournament Director and MSLTA Secretary, Sunder Iyer, said for the first time, the MSLTA has introduced online ticketing with a ticketing partner.

“We are encouraging junior players to attend the event by offering passes to all tennis clubs of Pune. The tennis stadium will have Corporate Boxes, which again is a first,” said Iyer.

“Given that the event is expected to draw a huge crowd, a number of security measures have been taken by the organisers. “Adequate security measures have been taken for the stadium and the premises. Local police, private security agencies and bouncers as per the International Tennis Federation (ITF) guidelines have been put in place,” added Iyer. The high-profile matches during the tie will be a treat for the tennis lovers as the likes of Anand Amrithraj, Leander Paes, Uki Bhambri, Saket Myneni from India and Alistair Hunt, Michale Venus and Finn Tearney from New Zealand will be in action.

In addition to this, special PMPML buses will be run by PMC on all days of the matches to make it convenient for spectators to travel to Balewadi. There are food courts also set up with multicuisine for the fans.

Interestingly, the four stands within the stadium have been named after former Pune players who have played Davis Cup for India. The players include – Sashi Menon, Nandan Bal, Gaurav Natekar and the Kirtane siblings – Nitin and Sandeep.

The tickets to the event are being distributed free. “As organisers of this historic tie, we decided to distribute tickets for free. The response so far has been very enterprising and we are glad to say that all the tickets have been distributed. The expectation is to have a a packed house for all three days of the tie. Our primary objective was to to help fans witness and absorb the first-hand experience of Davis Cup. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for all sports aficionados to be present and egg Team India. The ‘free tickets’ will provide the future generation a platform to get inspired by being up-close with tennis stars,” he said.

The MSLTA Secretary cited that in the last 43 years – from the time when way back in 1974 the city witnessed its first Davis Cup between India and the erstwhile Soviet Union – the tennis scene in the city has risen five-fold and opportunities for all age groups have been created. He further highlights by stating an example that in a span of nine months – between April 1 abd December 31, 2016 – MSLTA has conducted a record of 11 international events totalling a prize money fund of $2,00,000. The events include – one $50,000 ATP Challenger, three $25,000 ITF Women’s ITF, two $10,000 ITF Women’s, two $10,000 ATT Men’s event, two ITF Juniors and 1 ATF Under-14 tournament.

“Pune has already hosted a WTA Challenger event four years ago. A growing number of sponsors have made Pune a centre of tennis activity and created opportunities,” he said.