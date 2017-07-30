Admissions to all ITIs to go online, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (FILE) Rajiv Pratap Rudy (FILE)

Union minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, announced that the state government has decided to make all admissions to the ITIs in the state online. Rudy, who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the CREDAI Pune Metro Kaushalta Diwas here on Saturday, said Maharashtra has been the leading state in the country in terms of the implementation of the central government’s skill development programme.

“I had an extensive meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the progress of the skill development mission. We discussed issues related to the ITIs and formation of special purpose vehicles to upskill the ITIs,” he said. Other than online admission to the ITIs, Rudy said the Pradhan Mantri Kaushlya Vikas Centres would soon start short-term skill courses. The government, the minister said, was aiming to train over one crore skilled workers in the next three years.

Rudy highlighted the fact that the mindset of people in India has always been to make their children engineers or to formally educate them, so that they could get better jobs. “Post-independence, even at the government level, we have never focussed on skill development. There are 18 lakh seats in engineering colleges across India, out of which eight lakh seats are empty. If we focus more on skill development, we can really become the leading country in providing skilled workforce to the world,” he said. The minister urged CREDAI — the body of realtors — to take up skill-based projects for their staff.

Maharashtra minister for labour and skill development Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar stressed on the commitment of the state government towards skilled labour. He said, “Currently, over six lakh construction workers are registered but the actual statistics show there are 27 lakh workers in Maharashtra. We only have 200 centres in Maharashtra for their training. We are trying to improve the situation and for that we are eager to support initiatives like Kushal.”

Rudy, who presided over the induction progamme of the Symbiosis Skills and Open University in Pune, announced that diploma colleges would be brought under the Kushal programme. He also said that the ITI pass outs would be treated as Class X passouts. ‘Nitish’s step for betterment of Bihar’

Speaking on the political developments in Bihar, Rudy said it was a parivartan in the state. “Nitish Kumar has taken this step for the betterment of Bihar,” he said. Commenting about the allegations made by RJD chief Lalu Yadav about the “premeditated nature of the split”, Rudy said the total quantum of the alleged scam of selling railway hotels to shell companies of Yadav’s children was around Rs 20,000 crore. “The law will take its own course in the cases,” he said.

