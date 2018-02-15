Actor Rekha to donate Rs 3 crore for PCMC school

Rekha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, had sought details about the construction of the school from PCMC through Mumbai District Collectorate. Rekha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, had sought details about the construction of the school from PCMC through Mumbai District Collectorate.

ACTRESS Rekha has decided to donate Rs 3 crore from MPLAD funds towards construction of a civic school in Kasarwadi, which is under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction. The English medium school is being constructed by the PCMC at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore. It will run on PPP model by Akansha Foundation of Thermax. Rekha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, had sought details about the construction of the school from PCMC through Mumbai District Collectorate.

“The Mumbai District Collectorate had forwarded her letter to the Pune District Collectorate. We have submitted all the documents related to the property on which the school will be built, along with copies of the design and cost estimate…,” said local corporator Shyam Lande. PCMC officials added that Rekha had last year donated Rs 20 lakh to the school.

Lande said for the last two-three years officials of the PCMC had been trying to get funds for the project and had approached Rekha Ganeshan in this connection. “However, the proposal had remained pending with no response from the actress. Later, I reapproached her and she has agreed to fund the construction of the school,” he said.

Lande added that it will be the first-of-its-kind well-equipped English medium school in Kasarwadi area, which is dominated by Marathi medium schools. The school, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj School, Kasarwadi, is currently being run up to Class 4. “It will be extended till Class 10 and will have students living within one-km radius. Basically, only those from Kasarwadi area,” he said. PCMC officials said the school will have a computer lab, playground and all other advanced facilities. PCMC officials said the project is estimated to cost about Rs 14 crore. “PCMC will fund the remaining cost of construction,” they added.

