Activists to parties: Will your manifesto protect animal rights?

IT was in 2001 that this city-based doctor first succeeded in getting a stay on the bullock cart race held during the Pune Festival in Bhosari. There has been no looking back for 72-year-old Dr Kalyan Gangwal who also promotes a vegan life, fights against tobacco use and still gets threats from farmers at Khed Shivapur and Manchar for protesting against bullock cart races.

“Our fight continued and several organisations came together to raise their voice to protect animal rights till the Supreme Court observed in 2014 that ‘even bulls have rights against torture’ and banned both Jallikattu and bullock cart races in Maharashtra,” Dr Kalyan Gangwal, founder-president of Sarvajeev Mangal Pratishthan told The Indian Express. “We are now urging political parties to include protecting animal rights in their manifesto,” Dr Gangwal said, pointing out that an overwhelming majority of people support Jallikattu because they have been given misleading facts and do not understand anything about Jallikattu.

To raise awareness on Jallikattu and remove the misinformation that is being circulated, the Sarva Jeev Mangal Pratishthan and People for Animals, Pune Unit has launched a website http://www.jallikattuexposed.com. Neither Jallikattu nor bullock races can be held without cruelty because the basic requirement is an agitated bull, said Gangwal.

Perhaps in a first, the state has decided to bypass the Supreme Court by legislating something to defeat its orders. There is no new issue or cause of action to take such a step other than public opinion, Gangwal said. Manoj Oswal, Pune unit chief of People for Animals, said the issue was no longer just about animal rights but also about the rule of law and dignity of the apex court.