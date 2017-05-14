Activists question Vinod Tawde’s authority to hear fee hike cases

Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde. Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde.

A day after a group of parents gheraoed State Education Minister Vinod Tawde during an event, educationists have questioned some of the statements made by the minister. Tawde had tried to pacify angry parents by stating that his ministry will hear cases of seven of the 18 city schools, against whom there have been complaints of exorbitant fees hike. The hearing, he had said, would take place on May 15.

According to lawyer Vikram Deshmukh, the minister’s statements are invalid, as the law does not permit him to personally take up hearings. “According to the act, the minister does not hold any right to schedule hearings,” Deshmukh said. The minister has time and again stated that the violation of Fee Regulatory Act could, at the most, earn the cancellation of the school’s license and that the ministry could initiate no other action against school managements.

Questioning the minister’s statement, a member of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) parents’ union Mukund Kirdat highlighted how the Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) could step in in such cases and levy heavy fine on such schools. Also, the FRA has the powers to denotify all admissions done in this manner. “The authority can impose a fine anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh from the school or quote an amount, double of what was sought at the time of admission,” said Kirdat.

While it is said that schools can increase fees by 15 per cent once in two years, educationists are of the opinion that Tawde has misunderstood this clause. “The act clearly states that a fee hike by 15 per cent after every two years does not mean a hike by 7.5 per cent each year, as the minister had been suggesting. Also, the 15 per cent hike was applicable only for a period between 2014 – 2016,” he added.

On the increasing fees in pre-schools, Tawde had said the Act was not applicable to nursery and kindergarten fees, hence the ministry could not regulate them. Experts pointed out that the Act was also applicable for pre-schools.

However, the government failed to make it mandatory for such schools to be recognised. “This is acting in favour of the pre-schools, which charge very high fees,” added another expert. Experts have also raised doubts on whether these discussion would lead to any action against school managements.

