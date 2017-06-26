Accused of stealing purse from college, girl commits suicide: Cops

She was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. (Representational Image) She was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her college in Chinchwad on Saturday morning after she was accused of stealing a purse from the college. A teacher, staffer and the vice-principal of the college have been booked on charges of abetment of suicide, said police. Pimpri police have identified the deceased as Poorva Somnath Waghmare, a resident of Shitalanagar in mamurdi.

Poorva was a student of Pratibha Junior College in Chinchwad, added an police. The incident took place around 9 am Saturday, when Poorva, along with her mother and sister, had come to the college to meet the authorities over an allegation that she had stolen a purse from the college premises, said police. Sub-Inspector Haridas Bochre of Pimpri police station said, “As per primary probe, a purse of a student was stolen from the premises of the college on Friday.

A teacher from the college, vice-principal and one other had accused Poorva of the theft. According to her mother’s complaint, she was also mentally harassed. She was also called to the college with her father the next day.” PSI Bochre added: “On Saturday morning, she came to the college with her mother and sister. But before they could meet the college authorities, she went to the washroom and later jumped from the terrace. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Her mother later filed an FIR. We have booked a teacher — Bhushan Mahajan, the vice-principal of the college and an unidentified staffer.” Poorva’s father owns a shop in Pimpri, said an official. PSI Bochre is probing the case further. Police are yet to make arrests in the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App