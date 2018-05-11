Accidents on Pune-Solapur Highway: 2 sisters die after they fall out of bus that turned turtle near Bhigwan

Two sisters died in a mishap on the Pune-Solapur Highway at Dalaj village near Bhigwan in the early hours of Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Chaitali Sonkamble (8) and Rutika Sonkamble (5), who were residents of Ambedkar Chowk in Khadki. Their mother, Durga Sonkamble, has lodged an offence in the case at the Bhigwan police station.

Durga and her daughters had gone to Osmanabad to attend a family function, said Police Havaldar C V More, who is investigating the case. They took a private luxury bus to return to Pune on Wednesday night.

The incident took place around 3.15 am on Thursday, when the driver of the bus was allegedly trying to overtake a truck at Dalaj village on the Pune-Solapur Highway. He lost control of the vehicle, which turned turtle on the side of the road. Chaitali and Rutika, who were sitting behind the driver’s seat, fell out of the window and died on the spot. Some of the other passengers also sustained minor injuries.

Local residents alerted police, who took the injured victims to a hospital. The bodies of the two sisters were sent for postmortem. The bus driver fled from the spot after the incident. An offence of negligence has been lodged against him. The girls’ mother, Durga Sonkamble, was shattered, said police. “She had lost her husband a few years ago… she and her daughters lived at a family member’s house in Khadki area,” said the police officer.

