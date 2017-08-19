ACB books two policemen for ‘demanding’ Rs 5,000 bribe

The Pune unit of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had lodged an offence against two policemen attached to the Hadapsar police station for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs 5,000 from a motorcyclist.

The complainant in this case is a motorcyclist who met with an accident in the jurisdiction of the Hadapsar police station, a few days ago. The motorcycle was later kept at the Hadapsar police station. The complainant went to the police station for taking his motorcycle, but police havaldar Jagdish Kondhalkar and police naik Narayan Gore demanded Rs 5,000 from him to give the motorcycle back. However, the motorcyclist lodged a complaint with the ACB, Pune office on June 29, 2017. During investigation, ACB sleuths confirmed that Kondhalkar and Gore had demanded bribe money from the complainant.

The ACB has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the two cops at the Hadapsar police station. ACB has detained the two cops for further investigation, stated a press released issued Friday by Jagdish Satav, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB).

