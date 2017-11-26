Pune: AAP struggles to find its feet, but gears up to jump into poll fray

AAP workers participate in a protest against ‘toll scam’. File AAP workers participate in a protest against ‘toll scam’. File

Even as it gears up to celebrate five years of its formation on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been struggling to keep itself in the public limelight in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, seems to be preparing for the assembly election in Maharashtra and the Lok Sabha election, which are set to take place in 2019.

“There is a possibility of an announcement by the party, about the assembly and parliamentary elections in Maharashtra, in a couple of months …,” said Mukund Kirdat, member of AAP’s coordination committee. “We have been asked to gear up for the forthcoming elections and the party leadership has indicated that the announcement will be made soon,” he said.

Two years ago, the party had disbanded all its committees in Maharashtra, and the ensuing process of restructuring is going on till date. Two months ago, the party had appointed 170 observers for Maharashtra. “They have been asked to appoint booth-level observers, and then elections will be held among booth-level observers, and this will lead to the formation of district committees. After that, five regional committees will come up and finally, a state committee will be set up. The entire process will be carried out for a year,” said Kirdat.

In the last five years, AAP has contested only one election in Pune — it had fielded Subhash Ware in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, but Ware lost.

The AAP didn’t field any candidates in the assembly elections held six months later, or the civic elections held in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad earlier this year.

While the party’s agitations on public issues have been few and far between, its leaders claim that they have raised several issues pertaining to education, the ‘toll scam’, and the problems faced by self-help groups and autorickshaw drivers.

“It was only after the AAP took up the toll issue, on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the Pune-Mumbai highway, that it acquired a larger proportion, with citizens’ organisations taking the fight to the Bombay High Court. We have exposed a scam of Rs 1,400 crore and our fight continues against the state government’s stance,” said Kirdat.

The party has alleged that the state government “was playing into the hands of the contractor and the AAP was not going to stop till it carried the agitation to its logical conclusion”.

Kirdat claimed that the AAP had raised its voice on issues related to education, “bringing in drastic changes to the existing system and agitating against unreasonable fee hike by schools”. “… Our education team conducted several protests and also worked on the ground to help underprivileged children secure admission in private schools,” he said.

The party had suffered a major jolt in Pune when one of its top leaders, Maruti Bhapkar, quit the party in 2015.

Explaining why he resigned from the party, Bhapkar said, “I was one of the founding members of the party when it was launched five years ago in Delhi, during the Jan Lokpal agitation. The idea was to provide an effective alternative to the Congress-led and BJP-led alliances. However, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal failed to live up to our expectations. We thought our party will be different from other corrupt and self-serving parties. But AAP turned out to be no different than other parties. Kejriwal broke our trust… many of us left the party with a heavy heart…,” said Bhapkar.

To mark five years of its existence, AAP’s Pune unit is holding a signature campaign near Sambhaji Park on J M Road on Sunday. The campaign aims to draw the attention of the state government towards issues related to education, health and water. “ We will also highlight the good work done by the AAP government in Delhi in the last two years,” he said.

