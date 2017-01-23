AAP Goa volunteers from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

Aam Aadmi Party is trying to set up its base in Goa, seeking volunteers from various parts of the country, including from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad too.

“If the party office-bearers are to believed, as many as 1,500 volunteers from across Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai, have been roped in for Goa and have worked with the local campaign managers. Over a 100 party workers from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have also been to the state and have spent two to three weeks there,” said Subhash Ware, a city based AAP leader.