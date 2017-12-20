AAI may finally get 21 acres of land to expand Pune airport

At a press conference on Tuesday, Pune District Collector Saurabh Rao said the land sought by the Air Force, in return of the 15 acres it has agreed to give to AAI, is owned by a private individual and is estimated to be worth Rs 70 crore. At a press conference on Tuesday, Pune District Collector Saurabh Rao said the land sought by the Air Force, in return of the 15 acres it has agreed to give to AAI, is owned by a private individual and is estimated to be worth Rs 70 crore.

The Airports Authority of India’s (AAI’s ) prolonged wait, to secure possession of 21 acres of additional land that will be used to expand Pune airport’s terminal building as well as create additional parking facilities, may end soon as the state government has initiated steps to provide compensatory land to the Indian Air Force and a private owner, who own the land. Earlier, the Air Force, which was supposed to provide 15 acres of land, and the private owner, who was in posession of 6 acres, had refused to part with their respective plots of land.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Pune District Collector Saurabh Rao said the land sought by the Air Force, in return of the 15 acres it has agreed to give to AAI, is owned by a private individual and is estimated to be worth Rs 70 crore. According to government policy, the state government can pay the compensation in terms of a TDR (transfer of development rights), instead of paying money. However, as the land is within 100 metres of the defence airport, the land falls in the ‘no development’ zone, as per Pune city’s Development Plan, so TDR can’t be granted.

“The only option left with us was to include the land in the exemption plan of the city, so that TDR can be granted to owners of both lands. The files are… pending with the Chief Minister’s office,” said Rao.

Rao also told reporters that AAI has also submitted its third report to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about the feasibility of the two airspaces — the current airport as as well as the proposed airspace of the Purandar Airport — co-existing without any conflict.

“The report was submitted in the second week of November. We are hoping that it will help us get the MoD’s nod,” said Rao.

