A veteran relives war, dipping into rare artefacts from conflict zone

Col. Hari Anand who fought the war in 1971, Ladhak where in they took on Pakistan and China. (Express photos by Arul Horizon) Col. Hari Anand who fought the war in 1971, Ladhak where in they took on Pakistan and China. (Express photos by Arul Horizon)

Gilgit-Baltistan, also known as little Tibet, is a mountainous region on the border of India and Pakistan. The region, incredibly rich in diverse artistic and cultural heritage, is famous for its art. A spoon in the house of a city-based war veteran, Lt Col (retd) Shashi Anand, shares an unusual connection with Gilgit-Baltistan. “Along with Ladakhi troops, we strategically used two unexpected routes simultaneously to capture Gilgit-Baltistan region’s Pakistan-controlled territories of Chalunka, Turtuk (on the banks of the Shyok River) and Takashi (further most livable place in India beyond which lies the Siachen Glacier) during the 1971 Indo-Pak war,” he said.

While the standard spoons were moulded out of simple brass, after the war, when Anand was posted in Gilgit-Balistan, he approached the artisans of the newly acquired Indian areas of Gilgit-Baltistan to make spoons. However, they told him they were running short of brass. So, he asked them to make the spoons out of empty bullet shells fired from Pakistani guns that he had collected. “The bigger spoon symbolises a male and the smaller spoon with the ringlet symbolises a female,” says Anand, whose prized possessions include various rare and unusual artefacts that he retrieved from the war zone during the 1971 war. During those days, Anand was the young captain of the 1st Battalion Maratha Light Infantry regiment, who was later posted in the Ladakh scouts to fight on the Ladakh front during the 1971 war.

His collection also includes rare images clicked by him with a box camera during the course of the war. There’s also a savings account passbook and an armed forces service book of Pakistani Prisoners Of Wars (POWs) and Pakistani soldiers’ Karakoram scouts’ badges. Talking about the passbook and the service book of the POWs, he says that after the war met its victorious conclusion, the Indian Army brought the prisoners of war to the Leh POW camp by a packet aircraft nicknamed, in jest, as “the flying coffin” as it had a tendency to come crashing down. Before handing them to the camp, he stripped the badges of the captured soldiers of the Karakoram scouts and confiscated their armed forces service books and saving account passbooks.

“The next thrilling question was what to do with the POWs. From what I recall, we hastily returned them back. In hindsight, we should have used them as a bargaining chip to retrieve our POWs who we didn’t know were either killed or were alive. We treated them nicely, but the Pakistanis used to chop the heads of our soldiers like pre-historic Zulu tribes,” he said.

The images of the long-range patrol guarding the Indian flag on the snowy and blisteringly cold Karakoram pass bordering China also has a story to tell. “From Chongtash, the long-range patrol voyaged for four days, all the way up to the border at Karakoram, over 8,000 metre in height, in unimaginable conditions to ensure that our flag was still hoisted and not eroded by the Chinese troops.” “In the memory of Captain P N Datta, an officer who died at the post, I made a small structure out of jerry cane which were dropped by helicopter in barrels with my bare hands,” he said.

After serving the armed forces for 27 years, his doggedness failed to cease. Anand has written four books and runs an NGO, Thoughts Foundation, which is dedicated to teaching and propagating the power of positive thinking and the merits of having winner’s outlook as an integral part of one’s personality. His book, Winner In You, recommended by Army Headquarters for two years, has been a part of the curriculum for his former 1st Battalion Maratha Light Infantry regiment. The book has been translated into Marathi — Yashacha Shilpacar Tooch — and has been included by Pune University in the syllabus of their First Year BA programme for personality development for six years. His books are also available in Braille. “Positive thinking is a must for all age groups. It isn’t included in school and university curricula. We must no longer treat it as a choice if we truly want to be a superpower,” said Anand.

He says he met Kacho Mohammad Khan, the ‘king’ of Turtuk, a border village near Gilgit-Baltistan, on a recent trip. He said, “When I visited him last month, he said he was grateful that the Army had built schools and hospitals for them and is happy and proud to be a citizen of India.”

He says, “We fought a full-fledged war, but only a small space was allocated for our troops in the hall of fame building in Ladakh. After I fed the Headquarters of Ladakh scouts with the truth based on clear memory and hard facts, they requested me to send them my photos which I took on my box camera. While contemplating the war, we only remember the Battle of Longewala where we were on the defensive and the Independence of Bangladesh. The Ladakh front of the war must be brought into prominence as the Ladakh scouts were the only ones to acquire ‘hundreds of sq km’ of Pakistani territory,” he said.

