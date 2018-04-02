A study by NGO: ‘Rash driving primary cause of accidents in city’

State urged to include lessons on traffic and safe driving in syllabus. State urged to include lessons on traffic and safe driving in syllabus.

A study conducted by Pedestrians First, an NGO, has concluded that rash driving was the primary culprit behind increasing number of accidents in the city.

“Many accidents happen in the city because of rash driving. In our opinion, rash driving does not only mean overspeeding but any practice or act during driving that can generate unsafe conditions for self and other road users, or could lead to accidents,” said Prashant Inamdar of Pedestrians First. The organisation has submitted a copy of the study to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Transport Minister Divekar Raote.

“Strict enforcement is definitely needed in the matter. However, taking into account rampant incidents of rash driving across the city, city-wide enforcement would have practical limitations. The traffic police will also face constraints related to manpower and infrastructure. Action taken would hence, at best, have a temporary localised effect and that, too, only during the period of action on field…,” the study suggested.

The Pedestrians First had suggested several steps that could yield sustainable results:

* Making traffic education a mandatory part of the school curriculum

* Conducting regular awareness campaigns at offices, housing complexes

* Proper construction and timely maintenance of roads; keeping the road width as per the minimum requirement for traffic flow

* Reissuance of a cancelled licence should only be done after a gap of one year, and when the person clears stricter tests

“It is obvious that a culture of rash driving has developed in the city… The situation is deteriorating fast. Top priority needs to be given to the formulation of a comprehensive and concerted action plan. Also, a consistent, well-coordinated implementation of the plan is required for lasting results and safer roads,” added Inamdar.

