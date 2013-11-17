A Spiritual Pursuit

Naoha and Marsiha are a sad,poetic way of explaining the martyrdom and suffering of Imam Hussain who was massacred in Karbala along with his family members,including a six-month-old baby,by the-then emperor,Yazid, says Jawad Askari,who is famous in the city for his recitals in Imambaras as a reciter of Naoha and Marsiha. The tenth day of Muharram marks this tragedy and Shias remember and mourn for the entire month. Inflicting pain on ourself is a way of conveying to the Imam that we really miss those moments when we could come to his aid. This is the intention, explains the reciter,who is also a master of ghazals and the art of compering in Persian,English and Urdu.

Elaborating on how devotees express their regret,To create an atmosphere of mourning,Shaam-e-garibaan is performed in pitch darkness. It begins with the moulana (priest) narrating

the scenario of Karbala. This is followed by a Marsiha and a Naoha recital,which I often deliver in many Imambaras.

After Shaam-e-garibaan,other gestures of mourning follow. As the mourning reaches its peak,there is heavy chest-beating and inflicting wounds on oneself with dozens of double-edged knives dangling from a chain. This is the process of Zanjeerzani, he adds.

There are also rituals like Qammazani,which involve hitting the center of ones head with a sharp dagger-like weapon and Aag ka maatam,which involves walking barefoot on inflamed coal,he says.

Although most of these practices involve deep cuts and a lot of bleeding,there are no casualties and the wounds are healed miraculously. It is an expression of the intensity of faith, he says.

Suchi Adhikari

