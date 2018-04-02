A seamless blend of Hindustani and Carnatic music enthralls Pune

Gayathri Venkatraghavan and Aarti Anklikar-Tikekar at the Sangeet Guru Puraskar ceremony. (Express photo) Gayathri Venkatraghavan and Aarti Anklikar-Tikekar at the Sangeet Guru Puraskar ceremony. (Express photo)

The city witnessed a rare and mesmerising blend of two great traditions of music — Hindustani and Carnatic — on Sunday as Aarti Anklikar-Tikekar, a renowned Hindustani vocalist, and Gayathri Venkatraghavan, a famous Carnatic vocalist, came together.

The event was organised by Kannada Sangh and the Kalmadi family to mark the the birth centenary year of Dr Kalmadi Shama Rao, known for taking educational to the masses.

Vocalists Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar, of Jaipur Atrauali gharana, and Rajani Pachhapur, of Indian Classical Music, along with Sitarist Ustad Usman Khan were felicitated with the ‘Sangeet Guru Puraskar’ at the event.

Khan received the award by Suresh Kalmadi, son of Dr Kalmadi Shama Rao, while Rajani Pachhapur was felicitated by Kushal Hegde, president of Kannada Sangh. Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar received the award by Meera Kalmadi.

The award ceremony was followed by a musical jugalbandi of Tikekar and Venkatraghavan. The performance started with a bandish composed by Ganasaraswati Kishori Amonkar Ganapat Vighnahar Gajanan, along with popular Carnatic composition Vatapi Ganapati Bhajeham.

Tikekar and Venkatraghavan performed Raag Bhimpalasi and Raag Abheri (Carnatic), unfolding their beauty through Aalap, Pallavi and Nomtom.

Tikekar’s compositions included More kanha jo aae palatke, Avgha rang ek jhala.

