A room with a view

On a deep midnight-blue background,the rich brown branches of a tree form an interesting contrast to the soft pink flowers that are blooming on its shoulders. The painting  which reminds us of a cherry tree in blossom,as described in the novel Memoirs of a Geisha by American author Arthur Golden  is painted in gentle yet firm strokes by Pune-based artist Ashwini Parasnis. “My paintings are a reflection of a classical mix of ethnic,modern art and natural arts. I loved to draw and paint,and the natural views naturally became my theme. The beauty I see in this world is inspiring and real to me,” says the young artist. Two years ago,she had her first art show. Parasnis has showcased her artworks in several exhibitions in the city. She has sold her works all over the world,especially in the US.

Born and brought up on a steady diet of academic excellence,choosing art as her profession wasn’t on top of the list of priorities for Parasnis. “But you know what they say,the water always flows downhill,” says Parasnis of her journey into the art world.

Now,as she looks back at the days gone by,Parasnis,who is currently displaying her works at Bliss Art Gallery in Pune along with the works of artist Vishal Khandare,says that it was not easy for her to hone her artistic skills,being a part of a family that regarded academic excellence as a top priority. “My family,like any other Pune-based upper-middle-class family,thought that education was the only way to success,” says Parasnis,who is a proud self-taught artist.

The 29-year-old artist has put about 15 art pieces on display for the exhibition titled ‘Blossom Fields’. Done in acrylic colours on canvas,her source of inspiration for the paintings is an interesting story in itself. “My house in Pune is situated in a lovely spot,where we have a lot of greenery around us. There is this one particular tree that peeps into my balcony,and I have always thought it looked interesting,” says Parasnis with a laugh. It was by observing this tree,in its various forms,through different seasons,that she got an idea for her current series of work.

Parasnis,who was a full-time mom until recently,has done her B.Com from SNDT college in Pune. “My father was the head of department of commerce when I was studying there. Being a scholar himself,he used to sort of frown upon artists. But you can’t keep the art out of the artist,” says Parasnis,who is also a contemporary dancer.

‘Blossom Fields’ is on till June 22 at Bliss Art Gallery,Koregaon Park,from 9 am to 6 pm

