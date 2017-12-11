A Night At School: Nigdi school keeps the tradition of campfire alive in the city

The students participated in a sandwich-making competition. The students participated in a sandwich-making competition.

AMID friends and teachers, students of Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Marathi’s Medium School in Nigdi enjoyed the campfire organised by the school on December 8 and 9.

SPM-run schools are among the few schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad that have kept the tradition of campfire burning bright on the school campus. And the enthusiasm of the students as well as teachers was catching.

Leena Vartak, principal of the school, said, “Although we arrange educational tours every year, not every student attends. But this campfire was the best opportunity for our students to spend quality time with each other. They

got a chance to live on the school campus itself for one whole night.” Vartak said students seem to have enjoyed the concept of “campfire” to the hilt.

“Many schools have forgotten this tradition, but our school arranges it every year to keep the tradition alive. We highlight the importance of campfire to our students while they sit around it singing folk songs, dancing and exchanging information and knowledge. We told them that in winter, bonfire keeps our farmers warm in the fields. We want to keep our relations with students as warm as this bonfire through this event.

The campfire started with an inauguration ceremony. Savita Birajdar, in-charge of secondary school, Ravindra Mungase, principal of primary school and Leena Vartak were present for the ceremony.

It was followed by a lecture on “disadvantages of social media and smartphones” by advocate Ashwini Tambe. Then it was followed by a sandwich-making competition, a music show by Nagesh Bhosekar and Dyanda Bhosekar, performances by every class.

The event concluded with an exercise session and students were served poha in the morning of December 9. Ashwini Tambe, social media counsellor, spoke about how to use social media and smartphones carefully and its disadvantages.

Nagesh Bhosekar and Dyanda Bhosekar introduced various music instruments to students.

They also spoke about the Bollywood songs in which those instruments were used and performed some of those songs.

A story-telling session by Sushma Tagare, a teacher, on the life of Dr Anandibai Joshi went down well with the students. “Students were given pav bhaji for dinner it is a popular dish. We had made special efforts to arrange for the sumptous meal,” said Sheetal Mahankale, another teacher.

After that, students were given a chance to perform dance and dramas.

Two dances by each class with individual performances by some students were performed.

Almost every student participated in these activities. On December 9, the event was concluded with yoga, aerobics and running session by Sheetal Mahankale.

The students also recited the Marathi folk song “Sataryacha Mhatara Shekotila Basla” while others danced to it.

“We enjoyed the campfire completely. We danced and enjoyed singing folk songs; almost none of us slept that night. I participated in the sandwich making competition and won the prize also. It was the best day of my life,” said Shatakshi Kulkarni from Class 9.

Another student Ishwari Pansare, said she enjoyed the campfire as it gave her time to relax from the busy school schedule.

Mayuresh Kulkarni, father of Shatakshi Kulkarni, said, “The school should arrange such events as it gives students a chance for healthy interaction with each other, makes them realise the importance of group activities and also helps to keep our traditions alive.”

“The SPM Primary school had also celebrated campfire on November 14,”said Ravindra Mungase, principal of the primary school.

