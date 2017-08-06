A month after portal is launched, complaints to PMPML double

The figures also revealed that 97.51 per cent grievances were resolved within the promised timeframe. The figures also revealed that 97.51 per cent grievances were resolved within the promised timeframe.

Complaints to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) have almost doubled since the launch of its online grievance redressal system in July. Earlier, when the transport body received complaints only via telephone calls, SMSes or letters, the number of complaints received would be about 30 to 40 per day. Since July 1, with the addition of its eConnect app, the average number of complaints received has shot up to about 90 to 100 per day. Chairman and Managing Director Tukaram Mundhe said the digitisation of the grievance redressal system has had several positive outcomes, including more accountability and time-bound resolution.

Data provided by the PMPML revealed that out of every three complaints received by the transport body, one was against its conductor and driver either not behaving appropriately, or not abiding by the rules and guidelines. Of the total 3,316 complaints the grievance cell has received between July 1 and August 5 (afternoon), 985 were against the behavior and conduct of its staffers, including rude behaviour (198), plying late (280), skipping bus stops (203), rash driving (53), violation of traffic rules (50), talking on the mobile phone while driving (32), issuing wrong ticket (16), beating up passengers (9), pocketing the change (12).

Following this, other most frequently-received grievances were about the state of the buses (226), seating arrangements (40) and paraphernalia. The figures also revealed that 97.51 per cent grievances were resolved within the promised timeframe, which varies, according to the kind of complaints, between three and seven days. “The system is such that a complaint is automatically escalated if the department or official concerned does not respond in time. Besides, the official concerned is also issued a showcause notice automatically for not redressing it in time. Also, the passenger is given an opportunity to convey us their satisfaction or disatisfaction with the resolution. In case he or she is not satisfied, the case will be reopened and will be reinvestigated by a higher officer,” said Mundhe.

The issue of PMPML drivers and conductors misbehaving with passengers had come to the forefront on Thursday after a senior citizen was allegedly beaten up by a driver. The video of the man being beaten up went viral, resulted in protests. The administration had suspended both the driver and conductor pending inquiry. “Misbehaviour towards passengers will not be tolerated. Even if a passenger is at fault, it doesn’t mean that the staffer should lose their cool and behave improperly. They are the faces of PMPML and such behaviour maligns the image of the transport body,” he added.

He also promised that the identity and contact numbers of the passengers who register a grievance would be kept confidential.

“Instances where complainants allegedly received calls from the staffers, pressurising them to withdraw the complaints, are shocking and we have taken steps to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. In one instance, where specific information was received, the staffer and depot managers concerned are facing inquiry,” said Mundhe, asking passengers to use the system without any reservations and help the administration improve the transport body.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App