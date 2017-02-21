PMC polls: A fight for pride for BJP and NCP, battle of existence for others

Express Express

IN A crucial poll that would define the future course of city politics in the coming years, as many as 26,34,800 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) poll on Tuesday to ascertain whether the NCP continues to be at the helm of the civic body or will it be the BJP grabbing the spotlight this time, completing a full circle by taking charge of the civic body too after being at power at the Centre and the state.

Watch what else is in the news

Also, the MNS, Congress and Shiv Sena are waging another battle to maintain their presence in city politics. The NCP has been in power in PMC since 2007 after emerging as the single largest party by dislodging the power of Congress. However, the party never managed to get the majority and had to ally with the Shiv Sena and BJP in 2007 before joining hands with the Congress. Incidentally, the NCP failed to convert its strength in civic body by getting its candidates to make it to the state assembly.

The BJP, on the other hand, is banking on 2014 state Assembly and Lok Sabha election results to get control over the civic corridors and establish their dominance at all level of politics. The BJP had been the fourth largest party in the 2012 civic polls and all changed during the Lok Sabha elections with the party winning with a record margin and making a clean sweep grabbing all eight assembly seats from the city.

Much is at stake for the NCP as the civic bodies –PMC and neighbouring PCMC– are in the home district of NCP chief Sharad Pawar while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it a contest of pride as the mandate would be considered as a response to the policies of BJP-led state and Central government.

The Shiv Sena after snapping ties with the BJP would play crucial role in the outcome of the overall result considering the division of the votebank of the saffron alliance of the past where as the MNS that has sprung a surprise in the 2012 civic polls by emerging as the second-largest party is struggling to regain its popularity.

Of all the political parties, the Congress that saw its downfall from being the leading party in city a decade ago is struggling to keep its existence intact and has forged a pre-poll alliance with the NCP.