A crook’s hook: Con ‘bride’ arrested for duping 10 ‘grooms’

Representational Image Representational Image

PUNE has seen several cases of women being cheated by men they got in touch with through matrimonial websites. But in a relatively rare case recently unearthed by city police, prospective grooms were cheated by a woman and her husband.

The cyber crime cell of Pune police arrested the 28-year-old woman, identified as Kamini Ramtekkar alias Rinki, and her husband, Kishor (34), from Nagpur for allegedly duping at least 10 prospective grooms by contacting them through matrimonial websites and taking money from them on various pretexts after establishing regular communication with them on phone and chat.

The sleuths from the cell were probing a case in which a 31-year-old software professional, who had recently got divorced, was cheated by a woman he met on a matrimonial website meant for divorced men and women of a particular caste. The woman, who identified herself as Pallavi Asalkar, started speaking to him on the phone and via chat.

She told him that she worked in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Jharkhand. After a while, she also told him that her father had suffered a cardiac arrest and she urgently needed money for his treatment. She took a total of Rs 2.15 lakh from the man and then switched off her phone for a few days.

The man then went to Jharkhand, to the place she had said was her place of residence. He found out that there was no one with the name Pallavi Asalkar working for the department. It was at that point that he realised that he had been cheated. He then filed a complaint with Sinhagad Road police station. During the same time, a case was registered at Sangvi police station, where a 32-year-old man was duped of Rs two lakh by a woman named Kavya Asalkar, who said she worked in Rajasthan.

The team from cyber crime cell, led by inspector Gajanan Pawar and assistant inspector Swapnali Shinde, started their probe in the case. Based on the technical clues available, they tracked down a man and a woman in Wathodi area in Nagpur. The duo were arrested and have now been remanded to police custody.

The probe has revealed that the the couple has till now duped at least 10 prospective grooms of Rs 20 lakh by asking their victims to send the money to them on various pretexts, police said. The case has been unearthed under the supervision of DCP Sudhir Hiremath and ACP Milind Patil.

