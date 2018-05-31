9 men, 2 minors from Pune held for molesting 17-year-old at Goa beach

An offence in the case was lodged at the Calangute police station following a complaint lodged by the victims and their parents. (Representational Image) An offence in the case was lodged at the Calangute police station following a complaint lodged by the victims and their parents. (Representational Image)

Eleven tourists from Pune, including two minors, have been detained by Goa Police for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl at Calangute beach on Tuesday evening. The group allegedly thrashed the girl’s brother, who is also a minor. An offence in the case was lodged at the Calangute police station following a complaint lodged by the victims and their parents.

While the nine men in the group were arrested under sections 143, 147, 323, 354,149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act, the two minors, who are about 15, were detained and then sent to a local observation home.

The group of tourists from Pune allegedly misbehaved with the victim when she had come to Calangute beach with her brother and parents. The incident took place while the girl’s parents were having food at a stall on the beach and she was sitting with her brother. The tourists from Pune allegedly took her photographs on a cell phone without her consent and then molested her. When her brother intervened, they assaulted him, said police.

The siblings and their parents approached the Calangute police for help. Soon, a police team nabbed all 11 tourists from their hotel rooms and other spots, while they were reportedly trying to flee. Police have seized the cellphone that was used to click photographs of the girl and it will be sent for forensic analysis.

Police have identified the nine arrested accused as Sanket Bhadale, Krishna Patil, Akas Suvaskar, Ramesh Kamble, Satyman Lambe, Sunny More, Iswar Pangare, Hrishikesh Gurav and Aniket Gurav. They were produced before a local court by the Calangute police and remanded to judicial custody.

