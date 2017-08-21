9 injured as acid container breaks in Katraj factory, Pune, owner booked

Google Maps Google Maps

NINE workers at a utensil manufacturing unit in Katraj were injured — three of them seriously — after an acid container fell and broke while it was being moved from a tempo to the factory. As per the information given by Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, the incident took place on the premises of Shubham Metals in Sukhsagarnagar, Katraj, on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the injured workers, police have booked the owner of the unit Sudhir Raghunath Barot (38), a resident of Sukhsagarnagar, for “negligence” and not taking adequate safety measures. Investigating officer, Assistant Inspector Dattatray Madne, said, “The unit uses acid to clean manufactured metal utensils. On Saturday, some of the workers were moving containers of acid, when one of the boxes fell on the ground and broke. The acid caused injuries to the workers.”

Madne added, “Injuries of three of them are serious in nature and while six others have been discharged after treatment. We have booked the owner of the unit for negligence and not providing adequate safety measures.” The injured have been identified as Kumar Kavi (19), Kumar Shivprasad (21), Meena Soni (40), Mathura Rathod (40), Sunita Nagre (35), Suman Mohite (57), Anil Gautam (39), Ajay Kamble (19) and Baydabai Khadse (50).

Police have booked Barot under sections 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has yet been made in the case. Madne said they were also trying to probe whether the unit had all the adequate permits and licences to use the amount of acid it was using. A sample of acid has been sent for chemical analysis, he added.

