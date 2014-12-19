9.1 degrees: Mercury dips to season’s lowest in city

Pune city Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest so far. The meteorological department has attributed the sudden dip in mercury levels to the cold northerlies and clear sky conditions.

“We have forecast that the mercury levels will dip further as there is no system on the west coast to increase the humidity levels,” said an official.

Last week, the mercury levels had soared and there were sudden rain and showers. The system that had developed has ceased and now there are no such conditions that are likely to affect Pune weather. The month of December has seen mercury dipping to 6.8 degrees Celsius last year (December 14), while it was 7.4 degrees on December 27 in 2012. The lowest temperature Pune has recorded in the month till now was 3.3 degrees Celsius on December 27, 1968.

Overall, the minimum temperatures have dipped in the region with Yavatmal recording 6.2 degrees Celsius, Nashik 7.1 degrees and Mahabaleshwar 10.6 degrees on Thursday. Cold wave conditions have been forecast for Vidarbha region.

