7-yr-old boy drowns in swimming pool run by PMC; guards, manager booked on charges of negligence

A seven-year-old boy was found dead in a swimming pool in Bopodi on Friday morning. The pool is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Police have identified the deceased as Arhan Aslam Shaikh, who was a resident of Bopodi. His father Aslam Shaikh Gulam Dastagir (34), a scrap vendor, has lodged a complaint at the Khadki police station against a woman guard, four lifeguards and the manager of the swimming pool. An offence of negligence has been registered in the case, said police. According to Dastagir, his son Arhan, and nephews Rizwan Rahim Shaikh (13) and Faizan Hamid Shaikh (13), had gone to the swimming pool in Bopodi at 11.30 am on Friday.

In the police complaint, Dastagir has alleged that while the woman guard didn’t allow Rizwan and Faizan to go inside the swimming pool, she allowed Arhan to do so, even though he didn’t know swimming.

Faizan went back home and informed Arhan’s mother Nilopher Shaikh, who rushed to the swimming pool and told the woman guard that her son didn’t know swimming.

Faizan then went inside the swimming pool, but couldn’t find Arhan. The guard told Faizan that Arhan may have gone back home. Faizan then searched for Arhan again at his residence, but failed to trace him.

Meanwhile, Nilopher found Arhan’s footwear near the swimming pool, and she asked the staff to check inside the pool. A lifeguard then jumped inside the pool, and found an unconscious Arhan. The boy was rushed to the Sahyadri Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. An offence of negligence under Section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation has been initiated against the swimming pool staff, said Police Sub-inspector M A Kamble of Khadki police station.

Arhan, who was a student of Class II in a local school, is survived by his parents, sister and grandmother.

