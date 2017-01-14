6th National Bioethics Conference: If a person is in coma, living will must be respected, says expert

Representational image. Representational image.

HAVING SPENT half a century working for the welfare of the poor and giving free treatment to everyone who needs it, 84-year-old Dr. Syed Adibul Hasan Rizwi, founder of a unique kidney care hospital in Karachi, Pakistan marked the beginning of the 6th National Bioethics with his inaugural address at YASHADA on Friday, saying that his aim has always been to help the patients, irrespective of their financial situation.

He explained that he was driven to work non-stop at the age of 84 as nobody should die because they could not afford care. Dr Rizvi was felicitated for his lifetime work of setting up the Sindh Institute for Urology and Transplantation in Karachi that has provided free kidney dialysis to many over the years. It treats two lakh outpatients and 40,000 inpatients every year, has 140 dialysis machines that provide two lakh sessions of dialysis every year.

Speaking on the theme- Healing and Dying with dignity: Ethical issues in Palliative Care and Euthanasia, Dr Rizwi spoke on how bioethics cannot be taken in isolation as it will always run parallel to the bioethics of the society and everything happening around us.

Also, present were palliative care pioneer M R Rajagopal and Vidya Bal, founder and editor of the feminist magazine Miloon Saaryajani, who were felicitated at the event. Bal ssaid, “If a person is in coma or for some reason not in a position to speak, the living will must be respected by the doctors providing the treatment,” she said. Bal has been unrelenting in making rights accessible to people in life and at the time of death.