Pune: 573 booked as city records highest-ever drink-driving cases on New Year’s eve

The city traffic police booked the highest-ever number of people caught for driving under influence (DUI) between New Year’s eve and the early hours of January 1. All 573 will have to appear in the court for further legal action. The number of people caught were 220 more than the 353 caught in 2015, while 378 DUIs were recorded in 2014.

“The rise in the number is due to planned deployment. All the heads of 28 traffic divisions in the city were given breath analysers and senior officers were continuously monitoring the cases. We started conducting checks from 8 pm on Saturday, which went on till 5 am. People caught with higher than the permissible limit of alcohol, have been booked and will be made to appear in the court for punitive action. We believe such actions would deter people from driving under influence,” said an officer from the Traffic Control branch.

“The licences of those booked were impounded and the vehicles were given back only after the original documents were produced,” he added.

The highest number of people booked this year were from Vishrantwadi (67) followed by Hinjewadi (66), Dattawadi (42), Pimpri (37), Warje Malwadi (35), Koregaon Park (30), Hadapsar (26), Yerawada (22), Sangvi (20) and Wanawadi (20).

As many as 50 Traffic Police officers and 600 personnel from the Traffic Control branch were on the streets as part of the drive. Fergusson College Road, Jangli Maharaj Road and MG Road in Camp are among the most busy roads. This year, dedicated police teams were deployed at traffic junctions to control the flow of vehicles.

Along with 573 cases of DUI, the police also caught 186 people for tripling and 12 for rash driving, taking the total number of cases to 771.

The police staff from respective zones of the Pune city were also deployed on the streets, along with the Traffic Police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravin Mundhe said that 573 was the highest number of DUI cases filed by the police within the span of a day.

This year, the Traffic Control branch had also written to hotels, restaurants and clubs in the city to make arrangements for cabs or make alternate travel arrangements for people who had consumed alcohol. Police had also conducted a special awareness drive, which started on Thursday. As part of the drive, 10 vehicles were seen across the city, displaying awareness messages and posters.