57 officers pass marine engineering course

Fifty seven officers, including six from the Coast Guard, joined the engineering branch of the Navy upon completion of a 79-week-long Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC). The passing-out parade was held on Monday and was reviewed by Vice-Admiral K O Thakare, project director Ship building Centre, Visakhapattanam. INS Shivaji, located at Lonavla, is a premier technical training institute of the Indian Navy.

The first batch of the MESC started training at INS Shivaji in January 1961 and since then, 81 batches have passed out from this establishment. The 82nd batch of MESC consisted of 48 Indian and four foreign officers. The passing-out parade marked the culmination of 79 week training regimen in which rigorous academic as well as outdoor training were conducted to ensure overall development of officers and prepare them as assistant engineer officers for warships. The officers will now take their first appointment as assistant engineer officers onboard frontline warships.

The chief guest, in his valedictorian address, congratulated and urged officers to continue their tryst of persuading to become professionals and adapt technological advancements in the service. He awarded the officers who had adjudged the first in academics and overall order of merit.

The ‘Hammer’ for best all round officer was awarded to Abhishek Mukherjee,Sub Lieutenant . Director General of Indian Coast Guard rolling trophy for best all-round Coast Guard officer was awarded to Vishnu Kant, assistant commandant. Vice-Admiral Daya Shankar rolling trophy for best sportsman was awarded to Akshay Kumar Singh, sub-lieutenant.

Sub-lieutenants Amit Kumar Singh and Abhishek Mukherjee stood first and second in Academics. The best project syndicate was awarded to ‘Designing of precise lifting mechanism for Talwar class Gas Turbine cradle.’

