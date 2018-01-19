56 cats seized from Pune flat: Bombay HC asks state govt to file reply in three weeks

Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file its reply in three weeks in a matter where 56 cats were seized from a woman’s flat in Pune four months ago. Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file its reply in three weeks in a matter where 56 cats were seized from a woman’s flat in Pune four months ago.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file its reply in three weeks in a matter where 56 cats were seized from a woman’s flat in Pune four months ago. The Pune resident, Sangeeta Kapur, has filed a petition claiming that she and her family were harassed by the police and others who said they were animal welfare officers. Kapur, a fashion designer, stays with her mother, who is visually impaired, and her sister and they occupy two apartments on Kondhwa Road. The cats were kept in one of the flats. The petition seeks that the court declare the seizure of the animals illegal and return the pets.

On Thursday, Kapur sought access to the cats adding that she hadn’t seen them for four months. A division bench of Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Burgess Colabawalla asked who had seized the cats and were informed that they had been taken away by the police.

The bench then asked the state government to take instructions in the matter and file a reply within three weeks. Through her petition, Kapur further alleged that “vigilantes” along with police officers broke open the door of one of her flats around midnight on September 11, 2017. The cats were seized and taken to an animal shelter.

Besides, her flat was vandalised and gold and cash were stolen, the petition said. Kapur was booked under the Indian Penal Code and for offences under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act. She has been accused of neglecting and torturing the animals and failing to provide them with food and drink.

The petition seeks directions from the court to the Animal Welfare Board of India to suspend the identity card of the person who led the seizure operation.

