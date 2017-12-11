Five-year-old boy ‘sexually abused in school’

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused at his school in Undri. Kondhwa police have registered an offence based on the complaint filed by the boy’s mother on Saturday midnight. The FIR has been registered under the IPC and sections of the POCSO Act.

Police said the incident took place between April and August at the kindergarten the boy used to attend. An officer said the mother noticed changes in the boy’s behaviour when he returned from school during this period. In August, the boy had also told one of his teachers about a man who took him to a room inside the school.

The parents later stopped sending him to that school. Police have launched a search for the suspect.

