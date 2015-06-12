40 MSEDCL staffers among 759 electrocuted in state in 2014-15

MSEDCL authorities have said that people should avoid contact with live cables to prevent electrical accidents.

As many as 759 people died after being electrocuted across the state in 2014-15, of which 40 belonged to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) technical staff. With two more incidents of electrocution this week, the power utility has urged citizens to exercise caution and prevent electrical accidents.

In the first incident, a three-year-old Sufiyan Ansari died after he came in contact with a live wire hanging outside an electrical D P Box at Kondhwa Bk. In another incident, 16-year-old Ankush, a resident of Vajreshwari in Thane, met with a tragic end as he tried to help a woman who was trying to throw a hook over the power line.

MSEDCL authorities have said that people should avoid contact with live cables to prevent electrical accidents. Overhead low hanging wires, snapping of conductor wires and contact with live cables are among the main reasons for such accidents, they added.

Activists, including Vivek Velankar of Sajag Grahak Manch, pointed out that distribution cables from the street boxes that contain transformers are in pathetic condition and often pose threat to lives.

While several cities face problems of safety hazards, activists have urged the authorities to conduct a thorough survey of the power distribution network in the city to identify condition of electrical equipment.

Velankar said there are several areas where cables from these boxes are lying open and can be hazardous. MSEDCL authorities, however, said that majority of accidents were reported from rural areas where very often mischevious persons steal the outer door of the DP box, leaving it open.

MSEDCL’s public relations officer N Raut said that faulty wiring, overloaded sockets, water penetration and badly maintained electric equipment can also cause serious electric shocks and electrocution at homes. As part of our safety awareness campaign, we have prepared a list of dos and donts for consumers. We have also involved students and ‘jan mitra’ in the campaign.

‘1.23 lakh complaints addressed in one month’

According to the data provided by the MSEDCL, 1.41 lakh calls were received at its 24X7 call centres in Pune and Bhandup in Mumbai between May 11 and June 10 this year. The complaints pertained mainly to power disruption and billing problems. “As many as 1.23 lakh complaints were addressed while other calls were either abandoned or disconnected,” said MSEDCL officials. There is a need to simplify the process of filing complaints at the call centres and the time taken by officials to address the grievances should be expedited, said Savio Fernandes, a resident of Vishrantwadi.

